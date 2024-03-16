Advertisement

Real Madrid and Osasuna are about to square off in an exciting La Liga match taking place at the Estadio El Sadar stadium in Pamplona, Navarre, Spain. At the top of the Spanish premier division, Los Blancos with 69 points are now seven points ahead of second-placed Girona in the La Liga table. Ancelotti's team will be fighting to return to winning ways after a 2-2 draw with Valencia in their last La Liga match. Osasuna, on the other hand, is at 10th place in the table and would want to get back to winning ways after losing to Girona.

La Liga, Osasuna vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: All Details you need to know

When will the Osasuna vs Real Madrid match in La Liga take place?

The Osasuna vs Real Madrid La Liga match kicks off on Saturday, March 16, 2024, at 8:45 PM IST.

Where will the Osasuna vs Real Madrid match in La Liga take place?

The Osasuna vs Real Madrid will take place at the Estadio El Sadar stadium in Pamplona, Navarre, Spain.

How to watch the Osasuna vs Real Madrid Live Streaming in India?

Osasuna vs Real Madrid Live Streaming will be available on JioCinema.

How to watch the Osasuna vs Real Madrid Live Telecast in India?

The live telecast of Osasuna vs Real Madrid will be available on the Sports18 Network (Channel: Sports18 1 HD, Sports18 3).

How to watch the Osasuna vs Real Madrid Live Streaming in the US?

Osasuna vs Real Madrid Live Streaming will be available on ESPN Deportes in USA. However, the live streaming of the match will be done on ESPN+ and Fubo. The updates can also be followed on their official social media pages. The Osasuna vs Real Madrid Live Streaming will start at 11:15 am ET.

How to watch the Osasuna vs Real Madrid Live Streaming in the UK?

Fans in the US can watch the Osasuna vs Real Madrid Live Streaming via Viaplay Sports 1. The Live Stream of the match will be available via La Liga TV from 4:15 pm GMT.

How to watch the Osasuna vs Real Madrid Live Streaming in AUS?

Fans in Australia can watch the Osasuna vs Real Madrid Live Streaming via Optus Sport. The Osasuna vs Real Madrid Live Streaming will start at 1:15 am AEDT on Sunday.