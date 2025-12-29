Ousmane Dembele Edges Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal to Best Men's Player Prize at Globe Soccer Awards 2025

Globe Soccer Awards 2025: It was an unforgettable night for French football superstar Ousmane Dembele in Dubai. Dembele edged Kylian Mbappe, Lamine Yamal on the big night at Dubai’s Atlantis, The Royal, in Dubai on Sunday. Dembele won the biggest prize of the night - Best Men's Player - for his contributions with Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and national team France.

PSG Dominate And How…

It also turned out to be a night to remember for PSG. The Ligue 1 club was named as the Best Men's Club. Also, men's senior team coach Luis Enrique was awarded for guiding PSG to their maiden UEFA Champions League title and also the 2024-25 Ligue 1 title. It did not end there, as PSG's Vitinha was awarded the Best Midfielder.

While winning the award, Dembele clearly stated that it is because of the team that he has managed to win these awards.

Advertisement

‘Living my best life’

"I'm happy to have won all these individual trophies, but I say it all the time, it's the team that comes first, and I also want to thank my whole family and my two best friends who are here, Moustapha Diatta and Dayot Upamecano. I'm savoring every moment I've had this 2025 season. I've won practically every individual trophy, and I'm living my best life," said the French winger.

For the unversed, Dembele won the prestigious Ballon d'Or in September for a superb season with PSG.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Hugo Broos Calls Out AFCON For Lack Of Tournament Vibe