Published 09:33 IST, June 28th 2024

Panama scores late goal, beats shorthanded U.S. 2-1 at Copa America after Weah red card

José Fajardo beat backup goalkeeper Ethan Horvath in the 83rd minute to give Panama a 2-1 victory over the United States at the Copa America and put the Americans in danger of elimination if they don’t beat Uruguay in their first-round finale.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Christian Pulisic
Christian Pulisic of the United States leaves the field after losing 1-2 against Panama at the end of a Copa America Group C soccer match in Atlanta | Image: AP
