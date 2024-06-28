Published 09:33 IST, June 28th 2024
Panama scores late goal, beats shorthanded U.S. 2-1 at Copa America after Weah red card
José Fajardo beat backup goalkeeper Ethan Horvath in the 83rd minute to give Panama a 2-1 victory over the United States at the Copa America and put the Americans in danger of elimination if they don’t beat Uruguay in their first-round finale.
- Sports
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Christian Pulisic of the United States leaves the field after losing 1-2 against Panama at the end of a Copa America Group C soccer match in Atlanta | Image: AP
- 5 min read
