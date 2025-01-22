Paris Saint Germain vs Manchester City LIVE Streaming: How To Watch UCL Live In India, USA, UK and Australia?

Paris Saint Germain and Manchester City face off today in their UEFA Champions League group stage match. Both teams are heavyweights in Europe and have some of the strongest sides but are struggling in the new format of the UEFA Champions League. PSG are currently placed 22nd and Manchester City 25th ahead of their match. Both teams will be doing everything to get the win in order to climb in the UCL table and go into the next round of the UCL.

Where will Paris Saint Germain vs Manchester City Champions League 2024-25 match be played?

The Champions League 2024-25 match between Paris Saint Germain and Manchester City will be played at the Parc Des Princes Stadium in Paris.

When will Paris Saint Germain vs Manchester City Champions League 2024-25 match be played?

The Champions League 2024-25 match between Paris Saint Germain and Manchester City will be played on Thursday, 23rd January at 1:30 AM IST.

How to watch live broadcast of Paris Saint Germain vs Manchester City Champions League 2024-25 match in India?

The live broadcast of the Champions League 2024-25 match between Paris Saint Germain and Manchester City will be available on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch live streaming Paris Saint Germain vs Manchester City Champions League 2024-25 match in India?

The live streaming of the Champions League 2024-25 match between Paris Saint Germain and Manchester City will be available on SonyLiv in India.

How to watch Paris Saint Germain vs Manchester City Champions League 2024-25 match in the USA?

Fans in the USA can watch the Champions League 2024-25 match between Paris Saint Germain and Manchester City live on Paramount+.

How to watch Paris Saint Germain vs Manchester City Champions League 2024-25 match in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the Champions League 2024-25 match between Paris Saint Germain and Manchester City live on TNT Sports and BBC.

How to watch Paris Saint Germain vs Manchester City Champions League 2024-25 match in Australia?