sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Nepal Floods | Govinda shot in leg | Justice for Abhaya | J&K Polls | Israel-Hezbollah War |
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Cricket /
  • Virat Kohli Gives Hilarious Reaction To Missed Run-Out, Has Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant In Splits

Published 13:17 IST, October 1st 2024

Virat Kohli Gives Hilarious Reaction To Missed Run-Out, Has Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant In Splits

Virat Kohli gave a hilarious reaction to a missed run out by a Bangladeshi fielder. The reaction from Kohli had Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant in splits.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Virat Kohli with teammates Rishabh Pant, Shubhman Gill and
Virat Kohli with teammates Rishabh Pant, Shubhman Gill and | Image: Screengrab from X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

11:58 IST, October 1st 2024