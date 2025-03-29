sb.scorecardresearch
Updated March 29th 2025, 18:00 IST

Paris Saint Germain vs St. Etienne LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Ligue 1 In India, USA, UK and AUS?

Here are all of the live streaming details for the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint Germain and St. Etienne.

Reported by: Arihant Rai
PSG players celebrate against Marseille.
PSG players celebrate | Image: AP

Paris Saint Germain will be taking on St. Etienne in their Ligue 1 match as the international break has come to an end with all the players returning to their clubs. PSG are in terrific form after securing a place in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League and are at the top of the table in Ligue 1. They will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the table in their match against St. Etienne who are in a relegation battle.

Where will Paris Saint Germain vs St. Etienne Ligue 1 2024-25 match be played?

The Ligue 1 2024-25 match between Paris Saint Germain and St. Etienne will be played at Geoffroy-Guichard in France.

When will Paris Saint Germain vs St. Etienne Ligue 1 2024-25 match be played?

The Ligue 1 2024-25 match between Paris Saint Germain and St. Etienne will be played on Saturday, 29th March at 11:30 PM IST.

How to watch live broadcast of Paris Saint Germain vs St. Etienne Ligue 1 2024-25 match in India?

The live broadcast of the Ligue 1 2024-25 match between Paris Saint Germain and St. Etienne will be available on Sports 18 in India.

How to watch live streaming Paris Saint Germain vs St. Etienne Ligue 1 2024-25 match in India?

The live streaming of the Ligue 1 2024-25 match between Paris Saint Germain and St. Etienne will be available on Jio Cinema in India. 

How to watch Paris Saint Germain vs St. Etienne Ligue 1 2024-25 match in the USA?

Fans in the USA can watch the Ligue 1 2024-25 match between Paris Saint Germain and St. Etienne live on beIN Sports and Fubo.

How to watch Paris Saint Germain vs St. Etienne Ligue 1 2024-25 match in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the Ligue 1 2024-25 match between Paris Saint Germain and St. Etienne live on TNT Sports.

How to watch Paris Saint Germain vs St. Etienne Ligue 1 2024-25 match in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch the Ligue 1 2024-25 match between Paris Saint Germain and St. Etienne live on beIN Sports.

