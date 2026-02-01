Parma vs Juventus Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Serie A Match In India?

Stadio Ennio Tardini will witness the clash between the bottom side Parma and top-four hopefuls, Juventus, on February 2, 2026. Parma are currently sitting very close to the bottom three to consider themselves safe, with just six points separating them from Fiorentina, who are in 18th position.

After scoreless draws against Napoli and Genoa, Parma faced a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Atalanta, condemning them to their third goalless match in the Serie A.

Meanwhile, Juventus would want to avoid a defeat after their 0-0 draw against Monaco in the Champions League mid-week. However, despite the draw, Juventus booked a place in the playoff berth, which will likely put an additional squeeze on their schedule. With that in mind, dropping points against a bottom-half team is no longer an option for Luciano Spalletti's side if they wish to finish the season in the top four.

Parma vs Juventus Live Streaming Details

When will the Parma vs Juventus, Serie A 2025-2026 Match take place?

The Parma vs Juventus, Serie A 2025-2026 match will take place on Monday, February 2, 2026.

Where will the Parma vs Juventus, Serie A 2025-2026 match take place?

The Parma vs Juventus, Serie A 2025-2026, will take place at Stadio Ennio Tardini, Parma

What time will the Parma vs Juventus, Serie A 2025-2026 match start?

The Parma vs Juventus, Serie A 2025-2026 match will start at 1:15 AM IST on Monday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Parma vs Juventus, Serie A 2025-2026 match?

Unfortunately, the Parma vs Juventus, Serie A 2025-2026 match cannot be live televised in India.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Parma vs Juventus, Serie A 2025-2026 match?