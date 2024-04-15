Pep Guardiola provides MASSIVE injury BOOST to Manchester City ahead of UCL clash with Real Madrid

Advertisement

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has provided a massive injury boost to his side and fans as they prepare to host Real Madrid at the Etihad stadium in the second leg of a mammoth champions league quarter-final on Wednesday.

In the first leg at Santiago Bernabeu, Manchester City were plagued with injuries as star players in Kevin De Bruyne, Manuel Akanji and Kyle Walker missed the matchup.

But ahead of the second leg at home, Pep Guardiola provided a massive injury update that will please a lot of Cityzens.

Manchester City receive injury boost

Pep Guardiola spoke to the media post Manchester City's 5-1 triumph over Luton Town in the English premier league.

Pep confirmed that Manchester City's star right back Kyle Walker has recovered from his injury and will be available to play against Real Madrid in the champions league quarter-final second leg.

Although Pep was cautious that Walker might not be able to play the full 90 minutes but he would be part of the action.

“Kyle Walker feels much better, maybe he can help with minutes against Real Madrid because it’s a final”, said Pep on Walker's availability.

🔵 Pep Guardiola: "Kyle Walker feels much better, maybe he can help with minutes against Real Madrid because it's a final".



Pep Guardiola however doesn't want to risk Kyle Walker to a long term injury and confirmed that they will decide in the coming days over what to do with the full back against Real Madrid.

Real Madrid blow for second leg

While Manchester City have received good news, Real Madrid and manager Carlo Ancelotti will be concerned by the absence of a key player in midfield and in defence.

In a huge blow for Los Blancos, their star midfielder and make shift central defender Aurelien Tchouameni is suspended for the second leg after picking up his fifth booking in this UCL campaign inside the first minute of first leg.

🤳 @atchouameni: "On to the match against @ManCity! It's a super important match on Wednesday and we have to continue like this. Hala Madrid!" #RCDMallorcaRealMadrid

Tchouameni and Antonio Rudiger formed a solid defensive partnership in first leg but Carlo Ancelotti will now have to find a good replacement for the French prodigy as they will look to keep Erling Haaland under wraps once again.

A mouthwatering second leg awaits

The first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu was a thrilling affair as Real Madrid and Manchester City shared the spoils 3-3 after enthralling 90 minutes.

Goals from Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden and Josko Gvardiol had Manchester City in control but Real Madrid fought back with Fede Valverde and Rodrygo.

Heading into the second leg, there is lot of excitement and anticipation on who among the two European giants will progress into the second round.

