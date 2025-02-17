Persepolis vs Al-Nassr Live Streaming: Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play In The AFC Champions League Match?

Saudi Pro league outfit Al Nassr is heading to Iran to take part in an away fixture against Persepolis, an Iranian professional football team, in the AFC Champions League. Sitting at the number three spot, Al Nassr will enter the competition as the favourites over Persepolis, who are currently 9th in the table. The Iranian side have to struggle hard against a side which has footballing stalwarts like Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, Aymeric Laporte, among others. Ahead of the AFC Champions league fixture, take a look at all the details you need to know, including the streaming details and news on whether Cristiano Ronaldo is playing.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight?

Cristiano Ronaldo is fit to play and available for action. However, coach Stefano Pioli chose to rest the league's top goal-scorer. As per the Squad list announced by the team, Ronaldo's name is nowhere present. Jhon Duran' the team's latest signee, has also been rested for the AFC clash.

When Will The Persepolis vs Al Nassr Match Match Take Place?

The match between Persepolis and Al Nassr is going to take place on Monday, February 17, 2025. The match is expected to kick off at 09:30 PM IST.

Where Will The Persepolis vs Al Nassr Match Match Take Place?

The Persepolis vs Al Nassr AFC Champions League match would take place at the Azadi Sport Complex in Tehran, Iran.

How To Watch The Persepolis vs Al Nassr Match Live Telecast In India?

The Persepolis vs Al Nassr match match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 Network.

How To Watch The Persepolis vs Al Nassr Match Live Streaming In India?

Fans in India can watch the Persepolis vs Al Nassr match live streaming via the FanCode app and website with an active subscription.

How To Watch The Persepolis vs Al Nassr Match Live Streaming In The UK

Fans in the UK can watch the Persepolis vs Al Nassr match match LIVE on TrillerTV+.

How To Watch Persepolis vs Al Nassr Match Live Streaming In The US