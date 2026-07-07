PM Modi Uses FIFA World Cup Reference To Praise Indonesia's Vibrant Football Culture: 'You Are All The Man of the Match'

Prime Minister Narender Modi on Tuesday referred to the passion for football in Indonesia and said his visits to the country have almost coincided with the FIFA World Cup 2026. Speaking at an Indian community event, PM Modi said football fever has gripped the world and there is strong enthusiasm in Indonesia.



He also recalled the contributions of the Indian community in fostering the bonds between the two countries.



"Football fever is sweeping the world these days. Here in Indonesia, too, the passion for football is immense, and it is evident that you have all brought that same energy and enthusiasm with you here. There is also a remarkable coincidence," PM Modi said.



"Whenever I have visited Indonesia, the excitement of the FIFA World Cup has been in the air. The first event took place in Jakarta in 2018, then we met in Bali in 2022, and now, in 2026, we are interacting in Jakarta once again. On all three occasions, the buzz of football has resonated across Indonesia. The "Man of the Match" for all three of these events in Indonesia is the same: all of you living here in Indonesia. You are all the "Man of the Match...," he added.



PM Modi also recalled the popularity of Bollywood song 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' in Indonesia and said when India and Indonesia move forward together, it goes far beyond just 'kuch kuch' and leads to 'bahut kuch'..."



"I express my heartfelt gratitude to President Prabowo for his words. Excellency, you are a true friend of India. Thank you for being here. I have been overwhelmed by the warmth and affection shown to me by the people of Indonesia; words fall short to describe it...I saw a clear reflection of love, respect, and a deep sense of connection towards India on every face," PM Modi said.

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"I noticed that the Bollywood song 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' is very popular here. Today, I told President Prabowo that when India and Indonesia move forward together, it goes far beyond just 'kuch kuch'; it leads to 'bahut kuch'...," he added.

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