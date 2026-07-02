Portugal Hold Head-To-Head Edge Over Croatia, Can Cristiano Ronaldo & Co. Halt 'The Chequered Ones' At FIFA World Cup 2026?
Portugal will lock horns against Croatia in the Round of 32 clash at the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Toronto Stadium on July 3.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
FIFA World Cup 2026: Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal will square off against Luka Modrić’s Croatia in the Round of 32 fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Toronto Stadium in Ontario on Friday, July 3. The clash between the two heavyweights is scheduled to kick off at 4:30 AM IST.
The knockout tie carries emotional weight for fans, as it could mark the final World Cup appearance for either Ronaldo or Modrić.
Portugal vs Croatia: Head-To-Head
Ahead of the Round of 32 showdown, let’s examine the head-to-head record between La Seleção and The Chequered Ones.
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Portugal hold a clear advantage over Croatia, having met 10 times previously. The Seleção have claimed seven victories, suffered just one defeat, and drawn twice. Across these encounters, Portugal have scored 19 goals compared to Croatia’s 8.
The most recent meeting came on November 18, 2024, in the UEFA Nations League, where the sides played out a 1-1 draw.
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Matches Played: 10
Portugal Won: 7
Croatia Won: 1
Match Tied: 2
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Here's How Portugal, Croatia Reach RO32
Portugal advanced to the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 after finishing second in Group K with five points. The Seleção had a sluggish start to the tournament with a 1-1 draw against DR Congo, but bounced back impressively with a commanding 5-0 win over Uzbekistan in their second group fixture. In their final group match on June 28, Portugal were held to a goalless draw by Colombia.
Croatia, meanwhile, remain unbeaten in their last two outings. The Chequered Ones endured a poor start, suffering a 4-2 defeat to England in their opening group match. However, they responded strongly with victories over Panama and Ghana. Croatia finished second in Group L with six points.