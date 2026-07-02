Lionel Messi Dragged Into Controversy Once Again! USA Star Folarin Balogun's Red Card Questioned In FIFA World Cup RO32 Clash

FIFA World Cup 2026: Even with ten men, the USA clinched a commanding 2-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina in their Round of 32 clash at the San Francisco Bay Arena Stadium in California on Thursday, July 2.

The Americans outshone Bosnia and Herzegovina, with Folarin Balogun breaking the deadlock in the 45th minute. However, the forward’s night ended prematurely when he was sent off in the second half for a rash tackle on Tarik Muharemović.

Folarin Balogun's Red Card Under Scanner

In the 61st minute, Balogun came down on the Bosnian defender’s foot, causing it to twist awkwardly. Muharemovic immediately went down clutching his leg and required treatment.

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Initially, the referee refrained from issuing a card, but after consulting VAR and reviewing the footage, Brazilian official Raphael Claus produced a straight red.

The decision sparked controversy, with pundits questioning the consistency of officiating. Comparisons were drawn to Lionel Messi’s studs‑up challenge on Algeria captain Aïssa Mandi during Argentina’s 3-0 group-stage win in Kansas City, which went unpunished.

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Alexi Lalas Questions Balogun's Send-Off

Speaking on the State of the Union podcast, former USA international Alexi Lalas criticized the referee's decision and said that it was a 'crap call'.

"That is not a red card. I understand that in the moment it looks bad, and when you see it on video it looks bad. But you have to have a feel and understanding of what's going on. I thought it was a crap call," Alexi Lalas said as quoted by Goal.com.

Lalas added that if Balogun’s name were Messi, he would have escaped the red card.

"It should be said that if his name was Messi, as we have seen earlier in the tournament, he would still be on the field and he would still be able to play in Seattle on Monday," he added.