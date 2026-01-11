Portsmouth vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The English FA Cup Match Live In India?

Arsenal's Declan Rice runs to celebrate after scoring his third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Bournemouth and Arsenal in Bournemouth | Image: AP

Arsenal kick off their FA Cup 2025-26 campaign in a third-round match-up, where they will be hosted by Portsmouth at Fratton Park. The Premier League table-toppers will aim to add another glittering FA Cup silverware as they continue their chase in the Premier League and the Carabao Cup.

Portsmouth, on the other hand, will look to put up a spirited performance to stand a chance against the Gunners, who are at the top of the table. Pompey will be in action at home and aims to channel the energy from the home fans in the upcoming competition.

Arsenal FC are expected to enter the competition with certain rotations in the squad. They are the most successful side in the FA Cup, having won 14 titles in the competition. Mikel Arteta would field some in-form and alternative players to mix things up, but the dominance that the Gunners have had has remained immense.

Portsmouth, on the other hand, are coming off a defeat to Bristol City. The form-related concerns are at large, and they are also one point above relegation. Despite being two-time FA Cup winners, doubts might still loom over the team's performance at home.

Advertisement

Portsmouth vs Arsenal, English FA Cup Live Streaming Details

When will the Portsmouth vs Arsenal English FA Cup Match take place?

The Portsmouth vs Arsenal English FA Cup match will take place on Sunday, January 11, 2026.

Advertisement

Where will the Portsmouth vs Arsenal English FA Cup match take place?

The Portsmouth vs Arsenal English FA Cup will take place at Fratton Park, Portsmouth, England

What time will the Portsmouth vs Arsenal English FA Cup match start?

The Portsmouth vs Arsenal English FA Cup match will start at 07:30 PM IST on Sunday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Portsmouth vs Arsenal English FA Cup match?

The Portsmouth vs Arsenal English FA Cup match can be watched live on the Sony Sports Network. The match will start at 07:30 PM IST on Sunday.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Portsmouth vs Arsenal English FA Cup match?