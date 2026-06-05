Portugal Defender Ruben Dias Issues A Warning Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2026: 'Humble, But More Ambitious Than Ever'

Portugal star Ruben Dias spoke on his side's FIFA World Cup aspirations, saying that the team is “humble but more ambitious than ever”. After a double of the FA Cup and EFL Cup this season with Manchester City, Ruben will be representing Portugal in his third FIFA World Cup. The centre-back has been a vital part of Man City's trophy-winning machinery since 2020, and he has brought this mentality to his national side by playing a crucial role in clinching the UEFA Nations League title last year.



The 29-year-old has eyes set on the most prestigious prize in all of football and "feels really good physically and mentally".



"It is going to be my third World Cup, and it is always an exciting moment for the country, for all of us," said Ruben as quoted by FIFA's official website.



"I know the vibe when you're in a World Cup. I know how special it is for the players, for the fans, for our families, for our country. It is just a joy and a unique experience. I feel like this one is going to be a special one. For a long time, everyone has been waiting for it to happen," he added.



Just a year after the Nations League triumph, a trophy they secured with back-to-back wins over Germany and Spain, a sense of optimism is at all-time high within the camp.

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"I feel like in every competition we have gone through, we have been progressing," said Ruben. "We have many quality players. Also, we have a lot of players playing at the best level of football - that comes with dealing with the pressure, knowing what that pressure feels like," he added.



But Ruben said that "every competition is a new beginning".

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"For me, the most important thing is when you first encounter some difficulties. Those will shape you for whatever is left in the competition. The way you react will start, little by little, to tell you how far can you actually go," he added.



Portugal coach Roberto Martinez has described Dias as a player who is a "coach on the field", due to his organisational qualities and tactical brilliance. He feels that it would be joyous to go into the tournament as one of the team's most experienced stars and share his best knowledge to help the team win.



"I feel like naturally time has made it that way. Also, who I am as a person and as a player. Even though I do not think I am that old, I am one of the oldest of the squad now, and also one of the most experienced," he said.



"I feel like it will be a joy to go through a World Cup in that position. I will try, like all the others, to share our best knowledge in order to help us win," he added.



Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo will be playing his sixth World Cup, eyeing a title he has never won. Ruben has observed Cristiano from close, and it has helped him shape his leadership skillset.



"Most certainly, I have learned from him and many others, like Pepe, when he was with the national team. You are always learning, especially when it comes to someone like him [Ronaldo]. The experience of football and life he has had means he is definitely someone to look up to. You try to drink every little drop of knowledge you can," he said.



On whether the team shares a belief of going all the way in the tournament, he said, "I feel like more than a belief, there is an ambition to do so. We have our feet well on the ground. We know how difficult it is and how much we will have to work for it."



"The feeling [of belief] will have to grow with the competition, with the feeling of confidence after every game, after every step, after every difficulty. So, we are humble about it, but we are more ambitious than ever," he signed off.