Portugal's FIFA World Cup Jersey Numbers Unveiled; Ruben Neves To Wear Late Diogo Jota's 21

The Portugal training session on Tuesday witnessed a visit from the national women's team and the unveiling of numbering on players' jerseys, with the number 21, worn by the late Diogo Jota, to be used by his close friend Ruben Neves.



Jota, who passed away last year in a road accident in a car crash, will have his number worn by Ruben. Ruben had earlier spoken about the late footballer's spiritual presence in the team during Monday's presser.



The number six jersey will be worn by Matheus Nunes and will play a bit as a right-back. Same will be wearing number 24. Tomas Araujo will be sporting number four on his back, while Nuno Mendes got the number 25, as per Publico.



The remaining lower numbers will see Diogo Costa, Nelson Semedo, Ruben Dias, Diogo Dalot, Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Goncalo Ramos, Bernardo Silva and Joao Felix wearing numbers 1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11 respectively.



After having conquered club glory in every country/continent and having won international titles like the UEFA Euro and the Nations League, the 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo will be making his sixth FIFA World Cup appearance in a pursuit of the game's grandest prize, which continues to elude him despite his legendary status in the game. The veteran's confidence would also be really high after a fantastic Saudi Pro League title-winning season with Al Nassr.

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