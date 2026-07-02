Portugal vs Croatia Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 In India?

A place in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 will be at stake when Portugal take on Croatia at Toronto Stadium. Cristiano Ronaldo's side played out a goalless draw with Colombia and will be eager to put their scoring boots on against a challenging Croatian side.

Both these teams have met 10 times so far, with Portugal winning 7 times while Croatia grabbed the bragging rights in one game. Ronaldo has never scored in his previous eight World Cup knockout encounters and will be determined to end his drought.

Portugal have looked clueless at times and the onus will be on Bruno Fernandes and Joao Neves to provide Ronaldo with more opportunities. Croatia do have the likes of Luka Modric and Josko Gvardiol who can pose problems and Portugal will be aware of their threat.

Portugal vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Streaming

When will the Portugal vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2026 match be played?

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The FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Portugal and Croatia will be played on Friday (IST).

At what time will the Portugal vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2026 match be played?

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The FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Portugal and Croatia will kick off at 4:30 AM IST.

Where will the Portugal vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2026 match be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Portugal and Croatia will be held at the Toronto Stadium.

How to watch the live telecast of Portugal vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2026 match in India?

The live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Portugal and Croatia will be available on United8 Sports.

How to watch the live streaming of Portugal vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2026 match in India?