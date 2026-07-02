'Write An Excuse For School': Thomas Tuchel's Heartfelt Appeal To Parents For Mexico vs England Tie

England's hope to end their prolonged FIFA World Cup trophy drought will depend on how they perform against Mexico in a Round of 16 encounter at Azteca Stadium. Harry Kane inspired England to come from a goal down against DR Congo and eventually went on to win the RO32 encounter with a late winner.

Thomas Tuchel's Heartfelt Plea To Parents Ahead Of Mexico Tie

England looked distraught and were on course to their way out of the FIFA World Cup after Brian Cipenga's early goal had put Congo ahead. But Harry Kane had some other plans. The England captain first met an Anthony Gordon cross to restore parity at the stroke of the 75th minute. 11 minutes later, he thumped the winner into the top right corner to send England into the RO16.

England's match against Mexico will get underway at 1:00 AM BST on Monday, and it will be a real dilemma for the parents to let their children watch the game live. Summer vacation hasn't kicked in, but England manager Thomas Tuchel managed to chalk out a plan.

In the post-match press conference, he said, "Write an excuse for school and let them watch. There's so much school to go to, but the World Cup is every four years. Let them watch.

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"There will be a big match in four days, and we need the support of everyone, especially the children."

Harry Kane Extends England Goal Tally

Harry Kane has further extended his FIFA World Cup scoring streak to 13 goals, surpassing Brazilian icon Pele’s record of 12. With his strike against Paraguay, Kane had already overtaken Gary Lineker, cementing his place on the list of England’s all-time leading goalscorers in the World Cup. He’ll have another go to add to his tally when England meet Mexico in the Round of 16 at the iconic Azteca Stadium.