Published 03:15 IST, July 2nd 2024

Portugal vs Slovenia Highlights, Euro 2024 match today: Portugal march into the Quarterfinals

Portugal, the 2016 Euro Champions and a strong contender for the Euro 2024 championship, will want to get back to winning ways following their shock loss to Georgia in their last group match. Having won Group F, Roberto Martínez's team, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, will play against Slovenia in the Round of 16 match-up. Catch up with all the live updates of the match here at republicworld.com.