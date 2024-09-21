Published 00:01 IST, September 21st 2024
Portuguese league will plant 200 trees for each goal scored in response to wildfires
The Portuguese league says 200 trees will be donated for planting for each goal scored in this weekend’s rounds of games as part of the competition's response to wildfires that have devastated the country.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Portuguese league will plant 200 trees for each goal scored in response to wildfires | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
00:01 IST, September 21st 2024