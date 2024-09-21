sb.scorecardresearch
Published 00:01 IST, September 21st 2024

Portuguese league will plant 200 trees for each goal scored in response to wildfires

The Portuguese league says 200 trees will be donated for planting for each goal scored in this weekend’s rounds of games as part of the competition's response to wildfires that have devastated the country.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
