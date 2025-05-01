'Born Every 50 Years': Praises Fly In For Lamine Yamal After He Puts Up Scintillating Performance Against Inter Milan In UCL

The UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg between FC Barcelona and Inter Milan became an instant Champions League classic after the match ended as both teams could not get away with the win and eventually the score line read 3-3 with all to be decided in the second leg of the semi-final which will be played at the San Siro Stadium in Milan. Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal impressed once again as he was one of the best players on the pitch for FC Barcelona and rallied them to a 3-3 draw after being 2-0 down within the first 20 minutes.

Inter Coach Simone Inzaghi Calls Yamal A Talent Which Is Born Every 50 Years

Inter Milan head coach Simone Inzaghi was left impressed by a 17-year old Lamine Yamal as the Barcelona youngster pushed Inzaghi's Inter Milan to the limit and was able to exploit them several times. Following the match, Simone Inzaghi termed Lamine Yamal a talent which only comes around once every half century.

“He’s the kind of talent who is born every 50 years, I had never seen him live and he really impressed me today. Lamine Yamal caused us so many problems in the last 25 minutes of the first half,” said Inter Milan head coach Simone Inzaghi after the match as he commented on Lamine Yamal.

Hansi Flick Calls His Starboy Lamine Yamal 'A Genius’

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick was also left impressed by his star Lamine Yamal as the Barcelona youngster got a goal to his name. The goal also made Lamine Yamal as the youngest scorer in the UEFA Champions League semi-final.

Hansi Flick after the match said, “He’s special. I’ve said it before, but he’s a genius. In the big matches, he shows up, and I think he enjoyed the situation. I’m really happy that this talent, if it only comes every 50 years like Simone said, I’m glad it’s for Barcelona,” said Hansi Flick after the match.