Premier League: Arsenal Keep Slim Title Hopes Alive, Chelsea Rally to Beat Fulham and Wolves Stun Manchester United

Arsenal kept their mathematical chances of winning the Premier League alive by a slim margin as they beat relegation struggles Ipswich Town 4-0, whereas London neighbours Chelsea kept their UEFA Champions League qualification hopes alive with a comeback 2-1 win vs fellow London side Fulham and Manchester United registered a shock 1-0 loss to Wolves on Sunday (April 20).

Leandro Trossard gave the Gunners the lead in the 14th minute and it was doubled by Gabriel Martinelli in the 28th minute.

Any muted hopes of a comeback were done when Trossard scored his second goal in the 69th minute and the cherry on the cake came from an Ethan Nwaneri goal on the stroke of full time.

An Arsenal defeat this weekend could have ended the title race as Liverpool would have only needed a win to guarantee themselves of the title but Arsenal are still in it - for now.

Chelsea Rally to Beat Fulham

Chelsea's hopes of Champions League qualifications were boosted by a late rally to beat Fulham 2-1. The local derby saw the home side take the lead courtesy of a goal from Alex Iwobi.

But head coach Enzo Maresca made attacking changes that paid off - he brought on 19-year-old Tyrique George, who scored the equaliser with 7 minutes to go.

The comeback was completed by Pedro Neto whose drilled half-volley from the edge of the box beat Bernd Leno with just 3 minutes of added time left.

The result leaves Chelsea in fifth, which would be enough to qualify for the Champions League next season due to England having an extra spot.

Manchester United's League Woes Continue

Many felt that United's massive win over Lyon in the Europa League might kickstart a solid run but they were undone by a resolute Wolves side.

United were actually the better side and created more chances but couldn't take any of them - and Wolves shockingly won thanks to a good free-kick from Pablo Sarabia.