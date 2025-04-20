'Open For Anything' - Kevin De Bruyne Reveals Premier League Stay Possible Despite Manchester City Exit

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne left everyone stunned when he revealed that he would be leaving the club at the end of the season.

Taking to social media, he revealed that the 2024-25 season would be his final one at the club but did not say where it is he was going next.

Most believed the United States of America would be his next destination, with two clubs - the Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami and Chicago Fire - expressing an interest in signing him.

However, De Bruyne has now revealed that he is yet to make his mind up and all options are on the table - including staying in the Premier League.

De Bruyne's Transfer Bombshell

Speaking to reporters ahead of City's next game against Aston Villa and after their 2-0 win against Everton, he said that he is considering everything before making up his mind.

"I'm open for anything, anything, just for because I have to look at the whole picture. I'm looking at sporting, family, everything together, what makes the most sense for me and my family."

De Bruyne has played for another Premier League club, as the first English club to sign him were Chelsea. But since he didn't make too many appearances for them, he is largely remembered for his time at City.

Seeing him play for another Premier League club would therefore feel strange for City fans.

City's Role in Departure

He also revealed that the decision came from the club, who chose not to renew his contract despite having an option of a one-year extension.

"I have not had any offer the whole year, they (City) just took a decision. Obviously, I was a bit surprised but I just have to accept it. It's fine. Honestly, I still think I can perform at this level like I’m showing."