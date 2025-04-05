Chelsea In Line To Face UEFA Punishment Over Bizarre FFP Breach, Get All Details Here

Updated April 5th 2025, 16:32 IST
Chelsea have been found guilty of breaching the UEFA's Financial Fair Play for last season, as per a report. The Times reported that the European football's governing body refused to allow the Blues the sale of their women's team to their parent company for £200 million. Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital took over the Blues three years ago and, since then have invested over £1 billion in transfers.
Chelsea posted a net profit of £128.4 million, and as per the club, the profit on the disposal of subsidiaries stands at £198.7 million. As per the report, this helped Chelsea evade the Profit and Sustainability Rules in the Premier League, but UEFA is ready to punish the Englush giants. As per the Times, the club is in talks with the UEFA regarding a financial penalty and a financial plan for spending over the next three seasons.
It is also learnt that the club will find themselves in hot waters if they breach the sanctions again and could be banned from Europe for a season. The UEFA rules don't allow the club to rake in the sale of assets to sister companies.
They also sold two hotels to a sister company for £76.5 million in 2023. UEFA allows clubs to lose £170 million over a period of three years, and with the £200 million not accounted for, Chelsea are due to be well short of the limit.
Chelsea are currently in the Europa Conference League and are scheduled to face Legia Warsaw in the quarterfinal. They defeated Tottenhm Hotspur in the Premier League are in contention for a place in the top four. The verdict is expected to come out in May, and it remains to be seen how things pan out in the near future.
