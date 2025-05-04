Premier League: Manchester United Slump to 4-3 Loss vs Brentford as Ruben Amorim Rests Players Ahead of Europa League Semis

A much-changed Manchester United suffered their record-extending 16th loss of the 2024-25 Premier League season when they slumped to a 4-3 defeat to Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium at Brentford on Sunday (May 4).

Mason Mount gave United an early lead but Brentford were 2-1 up going into half-time and held a 4-1 lead after 75 minutes were gone.

Late goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo brought United in with a chance of getting an equaliser but it never came.

The result leaves Manchester United in 15th, whereas Brentford move up to 9th place on goal difference having accumulated the same number of points as Brighton (52).

Mason Mount's Goal Quickly Nullified

Mount's goal in the 14th minute gave United, who had made wholesale changes that included resting Andre Onana, Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire, Rasmus Hojlund and Casemiro.

However, Brentford quickly turned things around - first forcing an own goal from Luke Shaw before Kevin Schade gave the Bees the lead in 33rd minute.

It was Schade who then added a 3rd in the 70th minute, with a fourth coming just 4 minutes later thanks to a fine effort from Yoanne Wissa.

But while that should have killed off the game, it led to United throwing the kitchen sink at the home team.

United's Near Miss

First it was Garnacho who found the back of the net thanks to a thunderous effort from the edge of the box having cut in from the left wing.

Amad then scored the team's third after an effort from inside the box evaded everyone, his goal coming with 5 minutes of added time played.