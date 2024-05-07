Advertisement

Erik Ten Hag oversaw another disastrous outing for Manchester United as his side collapsed once again in the premier league, this time in a disastrous 4-0 defeat to Crystal Palace.

Manchester United and Erik Ten Hag went into the match against Crystal Palace knowing that they were shorthanded with injuries but still the starting 11 that the United boss should not be playing away at Selhust Park and get hammered by Crystal Palace.

The embarrassing loss to Cystal Palace now has Manchester United in a real spot of bother as they have now been jumped by Chelsea and find themselves out of European spots with just three matchdays remaining.

A brace from Michael Olise and goals from Jean Philippe Mateta and Tyrick Mitchell meant that Erik Ten Hag has now become the Manchester United to preside over these embarrassing records in just his second season in charge of the club.

Erik Ten Hag's Embarrassing Manchester United records

It feels like the wheels are coming off the Erik Ten Hag train in his second season in charge of Manchester United as with the defeat to Crystal Palace, the Red Devils have now lost their 13th Premier League game of the season.

Man Utd have work to do in the race for European football 😬 pic.twitter.com/xEjJijJKWR — Premier League (@premierleague)

With his 13th defeat of the season Erik Ten Hag has now got the unwanted record of overseeing a season in which Manchester United lost 13 games for the first time in Premier League history.

The worst Manchester United Defence in nearly 50 years

Another unwanted record for Erik Ten Hag in his tumultuous 2023-24 campaign is that this is the most goals Manchester United has conceded in nearly 50 years.

United have conceded a total of 81 goals in 35 games this season and still have three more games to play this season. This is the first time since the 1976-77 season that Manchester United have conceded more than 80 goals in a single Premier League season.

With three games remaining the record could only get worse as Erik Ten Hag and Manchester United fans will be hoping the season ends as soon as possible. Up next for United is a visit from Arsenal in the Premier League and later this season, United will take on Manchester City in FA Cup final to salvage at least one piece of silverware from this disastrous season.