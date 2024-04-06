Advertisement

Manchester United and manager Erik Ten Hag are preparing for the all important clash on Saturday against their arch rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford.United are heading into their encounter post a stinging 4-3 defeat to Chelsea in midweek. The defeat against Chelsea has invited much criticism in Erik Ten Hag’s way as pressure is mounting over the Dutch manager on the back of a disappointing season.

In a thrilling contest Manchester United went 2-0 down inside the first 20 minutes but then they clawed their way back to lead Chelsea 3-2 courtesy a brace from Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandez. In a dramatic turn of events United allowed the lead to slip out as Cole Palmer scored twice in the final two minutes to win Chelsea the encounter 4-3.

This marked Ten Hag’s 12th defeat of the season in the Premier League and fans were quick to blame the boss for the shortcomings. The pressure has been mounting on ETH ever since Sir Jim Ratcliffe took charge of the sporting operations at OId Trafford.

Recent reports suggested that Sir Jim Ratcliffe might plan to move on from the former Ajax coach in the summer and is planning to replace him with England Manager Gareth Southgate.

Despite the reports Erik Ten Hag was live on Sky Sports and when quizzed over his future he confirmed to them that he has no doubts that he will continue at the Red Devils helm next season as well.

“I don’t have any doubts and I love to be here”, said Ten Hag. He further admitted that United’s recent results haven’t been going in the right direction. “This is a challenge…but I am sure we will get there, where we want to be”, said Ten Hag.

🚨 Sky: Do you believe that you'll be here next season? You'll be Jim Ratcliffe's man?



Erik ten Hag: "I don't have any doubts and I love to be here".



"This is a challenge. The results are not always going in right direction but I'm sure we will get there, where we want to be". pic.twitter.com/JnVqPothge — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 6, 2024

Manchester United are currently 6th in the standing and twelve points adrift of the Champions League qualification. They are just three points ahead of West Ham for the seventh spot and considering their recent the matchup against Liverpool could not have come at a worse time for Erik Ten Hag. But on the contrary a win can help ETH dispel many doubts regarding whether he is the man to lead Manchester United next season or not.

