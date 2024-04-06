×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 18:23 IST

Erik Ten Hag has no doubts that he will continue at Manchester United despite Southgate rumours

Erik Ten Hag is sure that he will continue at Manchester United next season despite rumours of Gareth Southgate taking charge at Old Trafford.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Erik Ten Hag is under pressure at Old Trafford
Erik Ten Hag is under pressure at Old Trafford | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Manchester United and manager Erik Ten Hag are preparing for the all important clash on Saturday against their arch rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford.United are heading into their encounter post a stinging 4-3 defeat to Chelsea in midweek. The defeat against Chelsea has invited much criticism in Erik Ten Hag’s way as pressure is mounting over the Dutch manager on the back of a disappointing season.

In a thrilling contest Manchester United went 2-0 down inside the first 20 minutes but then they clawed their way back to lead Chelsea 3-2 courtesy a brace from Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandez. In a dramatic turn of events United allowed the lead to slip out as Cole Palmer scored twice in the final two minutes to win Chelsea the encounter 4-3.

Advertisement

This marked Ten Hag’s 12th defeat of the season in the Premier League and fans were quick to blame the boss for the shortcomings. The pressure has been mounting on ETH ever since Sir Jim Ratcliffe took charge of the sporting operations at OId Trafford.

Also Read | 2-0 Chelsea, 3-2 Man Utd at 98 mins, then 4-3 Chelsea: What a game

Advertisement

Recent reports suggested that Sir Jim Ratcliffe might plan to move on from the former Ajax coach in the summer and is planning to replace him with England Manager Gareth Southgate.

Despite the reports Erik Ten Hag was live on Sky Sports and when quizzed over his future he confirmed to them that he has no doubts that he will continue at the Red Devils helm next season as well.

Advertisement

“I don’t have any doubts and I love to be here”, said Ten Hag. He further admitted that United’s recent results haven’t been going in the right direction. “This is a challenge…but I am sure we will get there, where we want to be”, said Ten Hag. 

Also Read | Is Luka Modric nearing Real Madrid exit?

Manchester United are currently 6th in the standing and twelve points adrift of the Champions League qualification. They are just three points ahead of West Ham for the seventh spot and considering their recent the matchup against Liverpool could not have come at a worse time for Erik Ten Hag. But on the contrary a win can help ETH dispel many doubts regarding whether he is the man to lead Manchester United next season or not. 
 

Advertisement

Published April 6th, 2024 at 18:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Do aur Do Pyaar Teaser

Do Aur Do Pyaar Trailer

a few seconds ago
Familes of the hostages have continued protesting against the Netanyahu government for its alleged failures in bringing them back from Gaza.

Hostage Body Recovered

a few seconds ago
Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi

Rajkummar-Wamiqa's Next

a minute ago
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Dancing with crowd

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

2 minutes ago
RR vs RCB live blog

RR vs RCB

5 minutes ago
Wipro

Wipro CEO resigns

9 minutes ago
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Rahul Gandhi

11 minutes ago
Gaza Strip Aid

Aid air dropped into Gaza

21 minutes ago
Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Date, Time, Place, All You Need to Know About the Rare Celestial Event

Total Solar Eclipse 2024

21 minutes ago
Lawyers Commenting On Pending Cases, Judgments Is Very Disturbing Trend: CJI Chandrachud

Lawyers Commenting

22 minutes ago
PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

29 minutes ago
money recovered

Jharkhand: Rs 48 Cr Seize

34 minutes ago
Mumbai mega block

Mumbai Mega Block

40 minutes ago
Manjummel Boys poster

Manjummel Boys Telugu

an hour ago
Maldives

Maldives India exports

an hour ago
Climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Greta Thunberg Arrested

an hour ago
Anand Mahindra offers job to a 13-year-old, post viral

Anand Mahindra Offers Job

an hour ago
Around 2,000 people have been forced to evacuate from the Russian city of Orsk after a dam breaking on Friday night led to a flood.

Dam Breaks in Russia

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Migrant Worker Beaten to Death by Mob in Kerala, 10 in Custody

    India News8 hours ago

  2. Blow to Lalu: Arrest Warrant Issued Against Ex-Bihar CM in Arms Act

    India News9 hours ago

  3. Former Babri Masjid Supporter Attacked by Mob for Praising CM Yogi, BJP

    India News11 hours ago

  4. Mumbai realty: Office transactions surge 29%, housing hits record highs

    Business News11 hours ago

  5. Shubman Gill tells Ed Sheeran to ask a question on his behalf- WATCH

    Sports 12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo