Premier League: Liverpool Stunned by Fulham, Tottenham Confirm Southampton's Relegation and Chelsea Held by Brentford

Premier League leaders Liverpool were stunned 3-2 by Fulham in what proved to be the biggest upset in the league triple header that took place on Sunday (April 6).

Chelsea faced Brentford at the same time, as did Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton, but Liverpool's shock loss was the biggest talking point of the day.

Liverpool took the lead courtesy of an Alexis Mac Allister volley but found themselves 3-1 down by the end of the first half.

Ryan Sessegnon, Alex Iwobi and Rodrigo Muniz scored thrice in 14 minutes to give the Cottagers an unlikely lead.

Luis Diaz pulled one back in the 72nd minute but Fulham held on, meaning a weekend that could have seen Liverpool go 14 points clear after Arsenal's draw vs Everton ended with them dropping all points.

Tottenham End Southampton's PL Stay

Southampton's return to the top flight has been a miserable one but their stay in the Premier League was ended after they lost 3-1 to Tottenham Hotspur.

A half-time double from Brennan Johnson gave Spurs a 2-0 lead at half-time but Southampton improved considerably in the second half and pulled a goal back courtesy of Mateus Fernandes in the 90th minute.

But any hopes of a comeback ended when Mathys Tel converted a late penalty to give Spurs a 3-1 victory.

Chelsea Held by Brentford

A much-changed Chelsea were unable to score against a resillient Brentford just a few days after their impressive 1-0 win against London rivals Tottenham.

Both teams found plenty of chances but were unable to convert, with Chelsea enjoying more possession and Brentford content to sit deep and counter-attack when the chance arose.