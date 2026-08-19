Premier League: From Arsenal vs Coventry City To Hull City vs Manchester United; Matches To Watch Out For In Opening Week

The Premier League is gearing up for another gruelling season, and 20 teams will be fighting for the coveted title. Billions have been spent as clubs like Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea have brought in players to enhance their squads ahead of the new campaign. Among the major changes, all three of Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea will have a new coach this season.

Pep Guardiola left Manchester City after a prolonged trophy-winning reign, and former Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca was handed over the charge in order to take City forward from where Guardiola left. Reigning champions Arsenal will start proceedings when they host Coventry City at Emirates Stadium. Let's have a look at some of the promising matches to look out for in the opening weekend.

Arsenal vs Coventry City

Frank Lampard's Coventry have been handed a very tough tie on their return to the Premier League, but they should embrace the opportunity with both hands. On the other hand, Arsenal displayed their might with a 3-0 thrashing of Manchester City to lift the FA Community Shield and Mikel Arteta's team will be ready for the battle.

Hull City vs Manchester United

Manchester United will travel to Hull City in the opening weekend. The Red Devils brought in the likes of Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos as Michael Carrick wanted to reinforce his midfield after the departure of Casemiro and an injury to Manuel Ugarte. Hull City conceded 66 goals last season, the 4th highest in the Championship and will have to tighten their defence in a bid to keep the likes of Benjamin Sesko at bay.

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Fulham vs Chelsea

Two former Real Madrid managers will be reunited when Fulham will renew rivalry with Chelsea in the London derby. Xabi Alonso and Alvaro Arbeloa will be in the opposite dugouts, respectively and given Chelsea's squad depth, they will definitely start as the favourites.

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Liverpool FC vs Newcastle United