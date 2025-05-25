Premier League: Manchester City, Chelsea and Newcastle United Seal Spot in UEFA Champions League For Next Season

The race for the final 3 UEFA Champions League spots available to English clubs went down to the final day of the season and saw some thrilling results determine which teams would be in the top 5.

In the end, it was Manchester City, Chelsea and Newcastle United who will be England's Champions League representatives along with Liverpool and Arsenal - along with Tottenham Hotspur, who won the UEFA Europa League to qualify.

Manchester City and Chelsea sealed their spots with wins over Fulham and Nottingham Forest, respectively, whereas Newcastle United made it in despite a 1-0 loss to Everton.

Chelsea Pull Off Nervy Victory

Of all the teams in contention for the UCL spots, it was Chelsea who had arguably the most tough fixture given their opponents Forest could also qualify for the tournament.

But a disciplined Chelsea showing kept them out, as defender Levi Colwill tapped in a close range effort that was enough to secure the three points.

Forest threw the proverbial kitchen sink at Chelsea as the second half wore on but were unable to find a breakthrough and will spend next season in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Man City Seal Spot With Ease

City were the team who knew they could qualify even with a draw but left nothing to chance as goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Erling Haaland got them all 3 points.

Gundogan gave them the lead in the 21st minute and Haaland put the game beyond all doubt by converting a penalty in the 72nd minute.

City will end the season without a major trophy but are safe in the knowledge of getting Champions League football for the upcoming season.

Newcastle Progress Despite Loss

A loss for Newcastle could have had catastrophic consequences had either one of Aston Villa or Forest actually won their games.

But Forest lost to Chelsea and Villa could not capitalise as they lost 2-0 to a Manchester United side that lost the Europa League final.