'Not Real Captain Material': Manchester United Legend Slams Captain Bruno Fernandes Days After UEFA Europa League Final Loss

Manchester United's woes in football continued as the once great club succumbed to a 1-0 loss in the finals of the UEFA Europa League against Tottenham. With the loss against Tottenham, Manchester United finished another season without any silverware and their fortunes in the English Premier League are not great either as they are currently in 16th place in the points table. With Manchester United constantly failing, former Manchester United player and a legend of the club, Teddy Sheringham gave a massive statement about Bruno Fernandes and his captaincy.

Sheringham Believes Bruno Is Not Captain Material

Manchester United legend Teddy Sheringham recently while speaking to Prime Casino stated that he agrees with Roy Keane's comments that Bruno Fernandes was not captain material as he was not a fighter.

"In terms of whether or not Bruno Fernandes is captain material for Manchester United, then I agree with [Keane] a bit on that front. It's similar to Martin Odegaard at Arsenal. I think that they're both fantastic players for their clubs, and I love them, I love the way they play. But they're not real captain material, they're missing leadership qualities. They're closer to flair players that can come and go over the course of a season. Two top players, but not captains in the Keano or Adams mould for me," said Teddy Sheringham in his statement about Bruno Fernandes according to Sportskeeda.

Manchester United's Terrible Season In 2024-25

Manchester United had a terrible season in the 2024-25 season as the club is currently 16th in the English Premier League with no silverware to their name. Ruben Amorim, who was brought in mid-season by Manchester United also failed to turn things around with several fans now claiming that the 'Red Devils' are now ‘Dead Devils.’

It remains to be seen whether United can salvage anything in the next season.