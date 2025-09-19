Premier League: Manchester United Handed Two Major Injury Boosts Ahead Of Key Chelsea Clash On Saturday

Manchester United's head coach Ruben Amorim and players walk off the pitch after defeat against Manchester City in the derby | Image: AP

Ruben Amorim will be in focus when Manchester United host Chelsea in a crucial Premier League clash on Saturday. The Red Devils were hammered 3-0 by Manchester City in the English top flight and will seek a return to winning ways.

Manchester Unitred Receive Major Boost Ahead Of Chelsea Clash

The Red Devils haven't got the desired results in their favour, having been ousted from the Carabao Cup by fourth-tier side Grimsby Town, while two defeats in 4 Premier League matches haven't helped their cause. The next match against Chelsea is being seen as a stern test, and ahead of this much-anticipated fixture, the Red Devils have received a major boost.

Amorim confirmed Mason Mount and Matheus Cunha will be available for the game while he won't have the service of Diogo Dalot and Lisandro Martinez. He told the reporters, "Dalot is out. Mason is in the squad.

“Cunha is in the squad. Licha is still out. I think that is it.”

Amorim also provided an update on Tyrell Malacia. He is returning to contact with team-mates and the ball in the Under-21s. Then we will see."

Ruben Amorim's Job Is Not Under Threat

The return of Cunha and Mount will offer some breathing space to the United manager. Both players have been impressive since the start of the season, and especially Mount, who will definitely be eager to impress against his former team.