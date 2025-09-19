Updated 19 September 2025 at 21:18 IST
Premier League: Manchester United Handed Two Major Injury Boosts Ahead Of Key Chelsea Clash On Saturday
Manchester United will host Chelsea in a crucial Premier League clash at Old Trafford, and all the focus will be on Ruben Amorim.
Ruben Amorim will be in focus when Manchester United host Chelsea in a crucial Premier League clash on Saturday. The Red Devils were hammered 3-0 by Manchester City in the English top flight and will seek a return to winning ways.
Manchester Unitred Receive Major Boost Ahead Of Chelsea Clash
The Red Devils haven't got the desired results in their favour, having been ousted from the Carabao Cup by fourth-tier side Grimsby Town, while two defeats in 4 Premier League matches haven't helped their cause. The next match against Chelsea is being seen as a stern test, and ahead of this much-anticipated fixture, the Red Devils have received a major boost.
Amorim confirmed Mason Mount and Matheus Cunha will be available for the game while he won't have the service of Diogo Dalot and Lisandro Martinez. He told the reporters, "Dalot is out. Mason is in the squad.
“Cunha is in the squad. Licha is still out. I think that is it.”
Amorim also provided an update on Tyrell Malacia. He is returning to contact with team-mates and the ball in the Under-21s. Then we will see."
Ruben Amorim's Job Is Not Under Threat
The return of Cunha and Mount will offer some breathing space to the United manager. Both players have been impressive since the start of the season, and especially Mount, who will definitely be eager to impress against his former team.
Amorim replaced Erik ten Hag last season and this is his first full-fledged season under the Portuguese manager. The Red Devils failed to secure European football last season and finished a distant 15th in the EPL. Despite rumours of Amorim's job being under threat, the United hierarchy is not looking to replace the manager at this point in time. But if they decide to part ways, they will have to shell out a whopping £12million if this happens within one year of his appointment, as per the Daily Mail. Amorim's support staffs also get a hefty payout as it stands.
