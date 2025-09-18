How Much Compensation Manchester United Would Have To Pay If They Part Ways With Ruben Amorim? Here's What We Know

Manchester United have failed to get their season up and running despite splashing the money in the summer transfer window. Ruben Amorim has been under tremendous pressure following a number of underwhelming results, including the Premier League derby defeat to Manchester City.

How Much Manchester United Would Have To Pay To Ruben Amorim

United failed to secure a place in the Champions League, and a Carabao Cup defeat at the hands of Grimsby Town means they are now competing in just two domestic competitions. This is United's first full-fledged season under Ruben Amorim, but the Portuguese manager has so far failed to inspire the Red Devils as they have looked pretty shoddy.

There have been rumours of United getting rid of their manager. Amorim replaced Erik ten Hag last season, and the Red Devils cannot afford to have a change at the helm so soon. But if they decide to part ways, they will have to shell out a whopping £12million if this happens within one year of his appointment, as per the Daily Mail. Amorim's support staffs also get a hefty payout as it stands.

How Much Manchester United Have Paid In Compensation To Managers?

David Moyes replaced Sir Alex Ferguson, but he failed to bring in that spark, and he eventually was relieved of his role. The Red Devils reportedly paid a cool £5.2 million. Louis van Gaal replaced him, but despite winning the FA Cup, the United hierarchy decided to sack him, and the Dutch manager reportedly received a payout to the tune of £8.4 million.

Jose Mourinho was the next manager to take charge. The former Chelsea and Real Madrid manager did guide United to Europa League glory, but in 2018, he was also shown the door. His departure cost United a fortune as the club paid him a reported compensation of £19.6 million. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick both didn't last long and received £10 million and £15 million respectively.