Will Carlo Ancelotti Leave Real Madrid Amid Brazil Talks? Italian Manager Doesn't Rule Out Possibility

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti's future has remained a speculation. Madrid already crashed out of the Champions League and also lost to FC Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final recently.

Madrid's performance hasn't hit the desired level this season. Los Blancos are also trailing by four points in the La Liga, and it is quite a possibility that they finish the season without another trophy in their cabinet.

Carlo Ancelotti Has Addressed His Real Madrid Future

Ancelotti has been linked with the vacant Brazil managerial job. The Brazilian Football Association (CBF) relieved Dorival Junior from his role after the 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Argentina in the last FIFA World Cup Qualifying match. Since then, a lot of names have popped up, but Ancelotti has remained the frontrunner for the job.

Reports suggested the CBF already had an agreement in principle in place with the Italian, and he could be one of the highest-paid managers in international football. Ahead of Real Madrid's home game against Celta Vigo, Ancelotti has provided an update on his future. As quoted by the Sportstar, he said, I can make it clear, the truth is that I am very fond of my club, my players and my fans. I’ll talk about my future on the 25th (of May).

“I know perfectly well what I have to do, what I am going to do and what I am doing, which is not talking about my future today. I know I’m disappointing you today, but I don’t care.”

Who Will Replace Carlo Ancelotti?