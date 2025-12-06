Premier League Matchweek 15: Here's Everything You Need To Know About Fixtures And Live Streaming Details

The Premier League is heading into another busy week. With the festive season fast approaching and with another busy schedule, teams in the Premier League are all set to play their third games in a week. Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are at the top of the table with 33 points. Arsenal have won 10 out of their last 14 games and they are four points clear as compared to Manchester City. Pep Guardiola's City will like to believe that they haven't quite lived up to their potential and have won only one game out of the last five that they have played so far.

Liverpool, on the other hand, played out a draw against Sunderland after defeating West Ham United 2-0 in Matchweek 13. Liverpool are currently in the top 10 and they are just behind Ruben Amorim's Manchester United. Aston Villa, one of the less talked and written about teams, are in some sort of form and they have now won 3 out of the last 5 Premier League matches.

Here Are The Fixtures For Matchweek Fifteen

Saturday, December 6, 2025

6:00 PM: Aston Villa vs Arsenal

6:00 PM: Aston Villa vs Arsenal
20:30 PM: Bournemouth vs Chelsea

20:30 PM: Everton vs Nottingham Forest

20:30 PM: Manchester City vs Sunderland

20:30 PM: Newcastle United vs Burnley

20:30 PM: Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford

23:00 PM: Leeds United vs Liverpool

Sunday, December 7, 2025

19:30 PM: Brighton and Hove Albion vs West Ham United

22:00 PM: Fulham vs Crystal Palace

Tuesday, December 9, 2025

1:30 AM: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United

