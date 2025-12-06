Updated 6 December 2025 at 09:35 IST
Premier League Matchweek 15: Here's Everything You Need To Know About Fixtures And Live Streaming Details
Aston Villa are all set to clash with Arsenal in their Matchweek 15 clash. Arsenal are at the top of the points table, whereas Aston Villa are at the third spot
- SportFit
- 2 min read
The Premier League is heading into another busy week. With the festive season fast approaching and with another busy schedule, teams in the Premier League are all set to play their third games in a week. Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are at the top of the table with 33 points. Arsenal have won 10 out of their last 14 games and they are four points clear as compared to Manchester City. Pep Guardiola's City will like to believe that they haven't quite lived up to their potential and have won only one game out of the last five that they have played so far.
Liverpool, on the other hand, played out a draw against Sunderland after defeating West Ham United 2-0 in Matchweek 13. Liverpool are currently in the top 10 and they are just behind Ruben Amorim's Manchester United. Aston Villa, one of the less talked and written about teams, are in some sort of form and they have now won 3 out of the last 5 Premier League matches.
Here Are The Fixtures For Matchweek Fifteen
Saturday, December 6, 2025
Advertisement
- 6:00 PM: Aston Villa vs Arsenal
- 20:30 PM: Bournemouth vs Chelsea
- 20:30 PM: Everton vs Nottingham Forest
- 20:30 PM: Manchester City vs Sunderland
- 20:30 PM: Newcastle United vs Burnley
- 20:30 PM: Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford
- 23:00 PM: Leeds United vs Liverpool
Sunday, December 7, 2025
- 19:30 PM: Brighton and Hove Albion vs West Ham United
- 22:00 PM: Fulham vs Crystal Palace
Tuesday, December 9, 2025
Advertisement
- 1:30 AM: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United
Here's How To Watch Premier League Matchweek Fifteen
Fans can catch all the action of the upcoming Matchweek Fifteen on the Star Sports channels or stream them on the Disney+ Hotstar application or website. International users can watch the games on Peacock in the USA, Sky Sports in the UK, Optus Sport in Australia, and DAZN in Canada.
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 6 December 2025 at 09:35 IST