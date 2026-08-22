Premier League: Newly Promoted Hull City Pull Off Massive 2-0 Upset Over Manchester United

Hull City made a dream return to the Premier League after a nine-year absence, beating Manchester United 2-0 on Saturday to puncture any preseason optimism surrounding the 20-time champions.

First-half goals from Semi Ajayi and Nobel Mendy at set-pieces consigned United to a tepid loss away to a team that was promoted via the second-tier Championship playoffs at the end of last season and is widely expected to be among the relegation candidates.

United finished third last season to secure a return to the Champions League, rewarding interim manager Michael Carrick with a permanent contract as well as a new midfield in Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos. Marcus Rashford has come back from a loan spell at Barcelona and entered as a halftime substitute.

They struggled to impress along with many other players in a lackluster team display that showed United — last a Premier League champion in 2013 under Alex Ferguson — still has far to go to recapture its former glories and is unlikely to challenge for the title, at least on this evidence anyway.

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“We have a bit to improve on — it was never going to be perfect,” Carrick said.

“One game doesn’t change the direction of everything,” he added. “It doesn’t change the direction of the football club.”

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British PM sees Everton win

Everton had a famous fan in its stadium watching a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Andy Burnham took in his first Everton match since becoming Britain’s prime minister last month and saw Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Thierno Barry score goals for the hosts.

Senegal forward Ismaila Sarr, linked with a move away from Palace, wasn’t in the matchday squad for Pierre Sage’s first game in charge of the team. Palace lost Morocco defender Chadi Riad to what appeared to be a serious knee injury that forced him to be carried off on a stretcher.

Another victory for a promoted club

Ipswich was another promoted team to win in the opening round of games, scoring in the 90th minute through Jack Clarke to beat his former club Sunderland 2-1.

Leeds also scored a late winner, with Anton Stach’s 88th-minute free kick enough to dispatch Nottingham Forest 1-0.

Brentford-Tottenham still to come

The late game on Saturday sees Tottenham — fresh off spending $300 million, and counting, on new players — visit Brentford.

Arsenal have already won

Arsenal began its title defense by beating Coventry, the second-tier champion last season, 3-0 on Friday.