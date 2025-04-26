Premier League: Nicolas Jackson Goal Gives Chelsea a Hard-fought 1-0 Win vs Everton, Boosts Champions League Hopes

Chelsea beat Everton 1-0 in a Premier League encounter on Saturday (April 26) at Stamford Bridge that, while far from a classic, will come as a big relief for the home team.

Nicolas Jackson scored the game's opening goal in the 26th minute and that proved to be enough to guarantee the home side all three points.

The result means Chelsea go up into fourth place ahead of Nottingham Forest, level on points but with a superior goal difference - although Forest are in action only later this week.

The game was often a cagey affair, with Cole Palmer having another anonymous outing, but the points will be a huge boost to Chelsea's chances of making it to the UEFA Champions League next season.

Jackson Ends 13-game Drought

Jackson's winner was a notable goal for the Senegalese striker, as it was his first registered goal in 13 games, ending a goalless streak that had gone on for a few months.

He was teed up by Enzo Fernandez after Everton's Beto gave the ball away cheaply and made no mistake with a low shot from just outside the box.

Amazingly, this was the first time that Jackson had ever scored a goal for Chelsea that came from outside of the box.

The goal meant Enzo Maresca's men went into the break up by one goal, and with Everton hardly having posed a threat.

Everton's Second-half Push Not Enough

The Toffees came out after the break with more attacking intent and one shot from Beto even tested Rob Sanchez in Chelsea's goal.

However, it was the Blues who had the better chances when they came about.

Jackson thought he had a second in the 84th minute when he tapped in a rebound after a Marc Cucurella shot was saved but it was correctly ruled out for offside.

Dwight McNeil then had a close-range effort saved by Sanchez in what was perhaps the under-fire goalkeeper's best display in a while.