Will Marcus Rashford Play For Manchester United Again? Ruben Amorim Drops Major Hint Ahead of Bournemouth Game

Marcus Rashford's Manchester United future has remained uncertain. The England forward joined Aston Villa in January and has been enjoying life in Birmingham for the last few months.

Marcus Rashford Has Flourished At Aston Villa

Rashford's loan deal expired at the end of this season, and the player will return to Old Trafford. The 27-year-old has been involved in five goals in the English top flight since January and has also netted two goals in the Champions League for Unai Emery's side. Villa will have the opportunity to make the deal permanent for £40 million, but a lot of factors could kick in.

Rashford fell in the pecking order after Ruben Amorim's arrival, and questions have been raised over his United future. But the Portuguese manager has now suggested there is a possibility that the player might be reunited with the United squad in the next season.

As quoted by the Birmingham Mail, he said, ahead of the Bournemouth game, "All the players on loan will return and then the club will decide what to do at the end of the season.

"When you put a player on loan, the best thing is for them to perform. All these [loan] players have talent and they have to put that on the team."

Manchester United Can Still Resurrect Their Season

United have struggled in the Premier League this season and are currently in the 14th position. Amorim has prioritised the Europa League as the Red Devils have been flawless in the continental competition. They are yet to lose a match in the competition and will face Athletic Bilbao in the Europa League semifinal.