Premier League: Nicolas Jackson Sees Red, Ten-men Chelsea Suffer 2-0 Defeat to Newcastle United as Top Five Finish Hopes Dented

Newcastle United beat a Chelsea side reduced to 10 men in a high-stakes Premier League encounter in St. James Park on Sunday (May 11) that boosted Newcastle's hopes of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League next season - while also putting a big dent in Chelsea's hopes.
Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes scored in either half to go three points clear of Chelsea - with the Blues in fifth spot only on goal difference.
The result takes Newcastle into third place with two fixtures to go, but the race for a top-five finish is such that nothing is guaranteed at this point.
Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest are still in contention with two gameweeks remaining in the league.
Newcastle took a shock lead two minutes in when Romeo Lavia was dispossessed and a quick transition saw Tonali prod home from close range.
However, the turning point of the game came when Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson was sent off for a bad foul.
The foul was initially deemed worthy of a yellow card but a VAR check led to the referee giving him his marching orders instead.
Being reduced to 10 men forced Chelsea to tweak their shape, but they found some rhythm despite being a man down.
The Blues were the more attacking team in the second half, as Newcastle sat back to defend despite the man advantage.
Chelsea did come close on a few occasions - most notably when Reece James headed just over from close range.
However, the killer blow was delivered thanks to a Guimaraes' goal that took a wicked deflection off Malo Gusto.
Newcastle have already lifted the Carabao Cup this season and a finish in the top 5 would represent a very successful season for them.
Published May 11th 2025, 19:06 IST