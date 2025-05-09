Ahead Of Expected Real Madrid Return; Xabi Alonso Confirms Bayer Leverkusen Exit, Calls It 'Moment With Mixed Emotions'

Former Spanish footballer Xabi Alonso announced that he will be leaving the German club Bayer Leverkusen at the end of the season.

The Spaniard is also expected to return to his former club, Real Madrid, as head coach, according to Sky Sports.

Ahead of Bayer Leverkusen's final home game of the ongoing 2024-2025 season against Borussia Dortmund, Alonso told reported this will his final season with the club.

'This Is A Moment With Mixed Emotions': Xabi Alonso

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Alonso said that it is a moment with mixed emotions for him, and not the right time to talk about his future.

"This week, the club and I have agreed that these are going to be my last two games as Bayer Leverkusen coach. This is a moment with mixed emotions. This is not a moment to talk about the future," Alonso said as quoted by Sky Sports.

Xabi Alonso Likely To Replace Carlo Ancelotti At Real Madrid

However, a report from Sky Sports stated that Alonso is set to replace his old boss Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid.

The former footballer added that it was the right time for him to announce his departure from the club.

"We want to have a proper farewell on Sunday here for some players, myself. It was the right moment to announce it," he added.

Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen took to their social media handle and said that Alonso's last two-and-a-half years with the club has been their most successful period in the history.

"After almost two-and-a-half years, and during the most successful period in the club's history, our head coach, @XabiAlonso, will leave #Bayer04 at the end of the season," Bayer Leverkusen wrote on X.

The Spaniard joined the German club in 2022, starting his senior coaching career in Europe. The 43-year-old was also linked to his former club Liverpool to replace Jurgen Klopp. However, things changed, and Arne Slot was appointed the English club's head coach.