'I will miss him a lot': Pep Guardiola TEARS UP as he pays tribute to Jurgen Klopp

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on Sunday became the first manager in history of Premier League to win four consecutive winners medals as he led his side to another remarkable season in the English top flight.

But after the game, Pep Guardiola took some time out and teared up as he paid tribute to his fierce competitor and Liverpool's departing manager Jurgen Klopp.

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola shared an intense rivalry in England for the past eight years as both the managers led the two best teams in the English top flight of the last decade.

But, Jurgen Klopp decided to bid adieu from Anfield at the end of the season and managed his last game for Liverpool in a 2-0 win over Wolves on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola tears up as he says goodbye to Jurgen Klopp

Post winning his sixth Premier League crown with Manchester City, Pep Guardiola was asked about Klopp naming the Spaniard as the best manager in the world.

Pep Guardiola paid tribute to Jurgen Klopp for years of competition and became emotional when talking about him. Pep went on to say that Klopp became a very important part of his life as he teared up.

“I will miss him a lot so. You have been a very important part of my life. He bring me to another level as a manager. I think we respect each other incredibly", said the Spaniard.

Pep Guardiola was brought to tears when responding to Jurgen Klopp's praise as the @ManCity boss claimed his fourth Premier League title in a row ❤️🤝



🔗 https://t.co/Tuzm4jFDOs pic.twitter.com/aA6CclzrOI — Hayters TV (@HaytersTV)

Pep Guardiola further said thank you to Jurgen Klopp for giving him the ultimate respect and calling him the best in the world.

"I had the feeling that he will be back, I just want to say thank you so much for his words but he knows perfectly that behind me there are a lot and lot of things that this club provided me and give it to me”, said Pep Guardiola.

Klopp vs Pep Head-to-Head

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola locked horns with each other 30 times and the German came away with 12 of those wins. The Spaniard on the other end has won 11 contests against Klopp. Seven of their 30 encounters have ended in a draw.

Jurgen Klopp says goodbye to Anfield, Image/AP

During his stint at Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp won seven major trophies including one Premier League, one FA Cup, one UEFA Super Cup, one FIFA Club World Cup, and two Carabao Cups. Jurgen Klopp definitely could've won more trophies at Anfield but his stint at Liverpool will always be regarded for the massive transformation he brought about in the club and fired them back to the top of the English Premier League.