Premier League Side Arsenal Get Double Boost as Mikel Arteta's Men Set to Sign Two New Players Soon - Reports

The 2024-25 Premier League season once again saw Arsenal miss out on winning England's top-flight football league competition for the third straight season as they once again finished in second place. However, manager Mikel Arteta is close to signing two new players very soon - goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea and midfielder Christian Norgaard from Brentford.

The reason Arsenal are looking to sign these two players is simple - the side need a back-up goalkeeper and defensive midfielder, and completing these two signings would end up fulfilling both of those criterias for a relatively low fee and then move on to signing other targets.

Kepa to Provide Competition for Raya

Arsenal already have a solid number one goalkeeping option in Spaniard David Raya, but bringing in his international teammate would represent a shrewd move for the Gunners.

He is available for a cut-price fee of £5 million from London rivals Chelsea, who have long made it clear the Spain international has no future at the club.

Kepa's recent years have seen him loaned out to Real Madrid and then Bournemouth, and it seems his time at the west London club is coming to an end 7 years after he joined them from Athletic Bilbao.

Norgaard to Replace Partey?

But given Arsenal were stacked for midfield options last season and are even close to signing Martin Zubaramendi from Real Sociedad, the signing of Norgaard is a little less clear at first.

However, the club have seen Jorginho depart for Brazilian side Flamengo and even Thomas Partey, who has been a mainstay, is reportedly set to leave when his contract comes up.

The club were previously hopeful of agreeing an extension but signing two midfielders in the same window means there is perhaps an acceptance that Partey will move on from the north London club.