Premier League Transfers: Bournemouth Sign Alex Toth From Ferencvaros
Premier League club Bournemouth signed Hungarian midfielder Alex Toth from Ferencvaros on Tuesday for a reported $14 million.
The 20-year-old Toth has signed a five-and-a-half-year contract.
“When I knew AFC Bournemouth were first interested in me, I was excited and happy because this is a good club in the Premier League, the best league in the world, and the strongest league,” he said.
Toth has earned nine caps for Hungary and won the domestic title with Ferencvaros last season.
Bournemouth has gained a reputation for discovering and developing players before selling them on for profit in recent years.
Antoine Semenyo, Dean Huijsen, and Milos Kerkez have moved to top European teams for big fees in the past 12 months, and Bournemouth will hope it has unearthed another talent in Toth.
“He has come from a club that is used to competing at the highest level in Hungary, while also featuring in Europe, so we’re excited about what he can bring to us in Bournemouth,” head of football operations, Tiago Pinto, said.