Premier League: VAR Official Changed Hours Ahead Of Liverpool vs Arsenal Clash After Chelsea Error Revealed

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) for the Liverpool vs Arsenal Premier League encounter has been changed hours before the big-ticket clash. Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) admitted VAR Michael Salisbury was at fault for disallowing Fulham's goal against Chelsea on Saturday.

Fulham midfielder Josh King had appeared to have scored his side's opening goal 21 minutes into the game at Stamford Bridge. But Salisbury instructed the on-field referee, Rob Jones, to review the footage on the pitchside monitor. The goal was eventually ruled out as Jones cited that Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz had stamped on Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah during the buildup.

But later, the PGMOL corrected themselves, and as per Sky Sports, chief Howard Webb conveyed the decision to Fulham. The Blues went on to win the match 2-0 with goals from Joao Pedro and Enzo Fernandez, but had the goals stood out, the result would have been different.

Fulham manager Marco Silva was furious and declared the decision as unbelievable.

“Unbelievable decision, unbelievable. I am not in the best mood to [talk about it] but it was unbelievable how the goal was disallowed."

Brighton & Hove Albion Defeated Manchester City

Manchester City have been inflicted with a second consecutive defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League. Pep Guardiola's side is reeling in 12th place in the EPL and now has three points in three games. Erling Haaland gave the home side a lead at the stroke of 34 minutes when he pounced on a ball inside the box and slotted it past the Brighton keeper.