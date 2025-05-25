Premier League: What Teams Chasing UEFA Champions League Qualification Must Do on Final Gameweek of the English Football Season

The Premier League title may have already been decided, but there is plenty to play for heading into the final gameweek of the season - and all of it involves the UEFA Champions League spots.

Only Liverpool and Arsenal are guaranteed qualification for the Champions League next season, but there are 6 teams who are vying for the remaining 3 slots.

Manchester City, Newcastle United, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest are all in with a chance to be playing top-tier European football next season.

Here's what all teams must do to ensure they finish in the top 5.

Manchester City

For City, the equation is fairly simple - win their final game of the season against Fulham and they are all but guaranteed a third-place finish.

Their superior goal difference is such that even a draw would be enough to see them finish at least fifth. Lose, however, and they are reliant on outside results - they will need one of Newcastle, Chelsea or Villa to drop points.

Newcastle United

Newcastle are also one of three clubs who have their fate in their own hands - a win in their game against Everton ensures they will be in the top 5.

A draw or a loss, however, would put their qualification in jeopardy as they are level on points with Chelsea and Villa and only a point ahead of Nottingham.

Chelsea

Chelsea's spot in the top 5 is arguably the most precarious, as they are currently in 5th and take on Forest, who are in 7th but just a point behind them, Villa and Newcastle.

A win for Chelsea ensures they keep their top five position, whereas a draw means they need Villa to drop points too. Lose to Forest and they will be out of the reckoning.

Aston Villa

For Villa, the situation is complicated as they are level on points with fifth-placed Chelsea but with a much-inferior goal difference - Chelsea's is at +20, Villa's at +9.

Villa will not only need to beat Manchester United, but hope Chelsea either draw or lose to Forest. Should Chelsea win even by a small margin, their goal difference will see them through.

Nottingham Forest

Forest have arguably the toughest task to make it to the top 5, despite the fact that there's only a point separating them from Chelsea, Villa and Newcastle.