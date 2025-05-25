Day After Carlo Ancelotti's Farewell, Real Madrid Confirm Joining Of Xabi Alonso As Los Blancos' New Coach, Spaniard Signs A Three-Year Deal

Real Madrid confirmed the signing of former Los Blancos player Xabi Alonso as their new head coach, replacing Italian manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Real Madrid's official announcement confirming Alonso came just a day after Carlo Ancelotti's farewell, which took place at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium after the Whites' match against Real Sociedad.

Xabi Alonso Signs A Three-Year Deal With Real Madrid

The 15-time UEFA Champions League (UCL) winner revealed that Alonso signed a three year deal with Real Madrid, which will be starting from 1 June 2025, until 30 June 2028.

In the official statement, Real Madrid called the Spaniard one of the greatest players in world football history.

"Real Madrid C. F. confirms that Xabi Alonso will be the Real Madrid coach for the next three seasons, from 1 June 2025, until 30 June 2028," Real Madrid stated in an official statement.

"Xabi Alonso is a Real Madrid legend and one of the greatest players in world football history. He made 236 appearances for our team between 2009 and 2014, winning six titles in that time: the tenth European Cup in Lisbon, 1 European Super Cup, 1 LaLiga title, 2 Copas del Rey, and 1 Spanish Super Cup," it added.

The 36-time La Liga winner pointed out that Alonso's coaching career began in the Real Madrid academy set-up, where he won the Torneo de Campeones and the league.

"Xabi Alonso began his coaching career in the Real Madrid academy set-up, taking charge of the Under-12s for the 2018-2019 campaign and winning the league and the Torneo de Campeones," it added.

Real Madrid stated that Xabi Alonso's unveil ceremony will be held on May 26th, at the Real Madrid City.

"Tomorrow, 26 May, at 12:30 pm CEST, Xabi Alonso will be unveiled as the new Real Madrid coach at an event held at Real Madrid City," it further added.

Real Madrid Had A Disappointing 2024-2025 Season