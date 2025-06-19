'My Favorite At The Moment': PSG Coach Luis Enrique Names His Pick For Upcoming Ballon D'Or Award, Chooses Ousmane Dembele

Luis Enrique and Paris Saint Germain have had a record breaking season as they finally won their first ever UEFA Champions League title. PSG in the final of the Champions League took on Inter Milan and defeated the Serie A club by a score of 5-0. As PSG won the Champions League, there are several ongoing debates on who will win the Ballon D'Or award which is the highest award in the world of football. Now, PSG coach Luis Enrique has named his pick for the award as the ceremony draws closer.

Luis Enrique Claims He Does Not Care About The Ballon D'Or

Luis Enrique after PSG's record breaking season has claimed that he does not care about the Ballon D'Or but has his favorites on who he thinks should win the award. He claimed that his favorite to win the award is French and Paris Saint Germain star Ousmane Dembele.

"What our team conveys is much more important than a Ballon d'Or. I don't care about the Ballon d'Or. Individual awards don't matter to me. Sorry, but I said that my favorite at the moment is undoubtedly Ousmane Dembélé. I understand all the fuss surrounding the Ballon d'Or. I understand, it's normal, it's what sells. Everyone chooses their player. There are plenty of players, besides Ousmane, who could win it. Personally, my favorite is Ousmane. And Vitinha could win it too. Achraf Hakimi too, Fabian Ruiz and other players in the team like Marquinhos , Pacho, Nuno Mendes, " said Luis Enrique according to RMC Sport.

Ousmane Dembele's Breakout Season For PSG

French winger Ousmane Dembele after a disappointing time in FC Barcelona had joined Paris Saint Germain. In what was a record breaking season for PSG, Ousmane Dembele was the star of the show. Ousmane Dembele in the 2024-2025 season played a total of 49 matches.

In these 49 matches, the French winger scored 33 goals and provided 15 assists.