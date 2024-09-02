Published 11:50 IST, September 2nd 2024
PSG keeps perfect start to French league after Mbappe's departure
Paris Saint-Germain is enjoying a perfect start to the season despite the summer departure of star striker Kylian Mbappe for Real Madrid, after securing another victory -- 3-1 at Lille -- in the French league on Sunday.
PSG's Randal Kolo Muani celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the French League 1 soccer match between Lille and Paris Saint-Germain, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France | Image: AP
