PSG loanee Hugo Ekitiké scores winner as Eintracht Frankfurt beats Augsburg
Signed on a 3.5 million euros ($3.7 million) loan from Paris Saint-Germain in January, center forward Hugo Ekitiké finally broke his duck in his 12th appearance.
Hugo Ekitiké scored his first goal for Eintracht Frankfurt to help it to a 3-1 come-from-behind win over Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Friday.
Ekitiké’s goal was a low shot in off the post from 15 yards out. The strike an hour in came six minutes after Fares Chaibi canceled Ruben Vargas’ 13th-minute opener for Augsburg.
Omar Marmoush completed the scoring in stoppage time with a dramatic third. The Augsburg goalkeeper had gone forward for a corner kick and the clearance fell to Marmoush, who ran 70 yards to put the ball in the empty net.
The result opened a six-point gap between Frankfurt in sixth and Augsburg in seventh.
Frankfurt’s first win in five games further put the brakes on Augsburg’s recent good run.
