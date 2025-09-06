PSG Manager Luis Enrique To Undergo Surgery After Fracturing Collarbone In Cycle Crash

PSG head coach Luis Enrique looks on during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Brest at the Parc des Princes | Image: AP

Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique will undergo surgery after fracturing his collarbone following a bicycle crash, the club has informed. The Spaniard joined the Ligue 1 side in 2023 and led the side to its first Champions League title last season.

PSG Issued Concerning Luis Enrique Update

The details of the crash haven't been unveiled, but as per a PSG statement, the former FC Barcelona manager was attended by emergency services after he fractured his collarbone. The statement read, “Following a cycling accident on Friday, Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique was treated by the emergency services and will undergo surgery for a fractured collarbone. The Club expresses its full support and wishes him a swift recovery. Further updates will be shared in due course.”



Enrique was in charge when PSG thrashed Toulouse 6-3 in the Ligue 1. The defending champions won all three matches in the French top tier but were handed a tough draw in the Champions League. They will host Bayern Munich, Atalanta, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United, while they will face FC Barcelona, Bayer Leverkusen, Sporting CP and Athletic Bilbao in the remaining away matches.

PSG Suffer Ousmane Dembele Injur Blow