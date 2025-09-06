Updated 6 September 2025 at 14:32 IST
PSG Manager Luis Enrique To Undergo Surgery After Fracturing Collarbone In Cycle Crash
PSG manager Luis Enrique will undergo surgery after fracturing his collarbone following a bicycle crash.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique will undergo surgery after fracturing his collarbone following a bicycle crash, the club has informed. The Spaniard joined the Ligue 1 side in 2023 and led the side to its first Champions League title last season.
PSG Issued Concerning Luis Enrique Update
The details of the crash haven't been unveiled, but as per a PSG statement, the former FC Barcelona manager was attended by emergency services after he fractured his collarbone. The statement read, “Following a cycling accident on Friday, Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique was treated by the emergency services and will undergo surgery for a fractured collarbone. The Club expresses its full support and wishes him a swift recovery. Further updates will be shared in due course.”
Enrique was in charge when PSG thrashed Toulouse 6-3 in the Ligue 1. The defending champions won all three matches in the French top tier but were handed a tough draw in the Champions League. They will host Bayern Munich, Atalanta, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United, while they will face FC Barcelona, Bayer Leverkusen, Sporting CP and Athletic Bilbao in the remaining away matches.
PSG Suffer Ousmane Dembele Injur Blow
PSG suffered another blow as Ousmane Dembele hobbled off the pitch during France's FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Ukraine. Dembele held up the back of his right thigh and signalled to the France bench. He appeared to have hurt his hamstring, and the extent of the injury remains unknown. It could be a massive moment for PSG who are set to host Atalanta in their first Champions League game just a few days later.
Published By : Anirban Sarkar
Published On: 6 September 2025 at 13:09 IST