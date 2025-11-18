PSG's Strongly Worded Response To Mbappe's €263 Million Lawsuit Against Them: 'Has Continually Attacked The Club At Every Opportunity'

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe has filed a €263 million lawsuit against his former club PSG. Mbappe had previously claimed that PSG owed him around €55 million as unpaid wages; however, in the recent hearing, the player claimed an amount of €263 million. The 26-year-old argued that his fixed contract with the former club should be unclassified as a permanent one. Notably, such reclassification will trigger several unpaid wages, unfair dismissal compensation.

As a response to Mbappe's claim, PSG hit back with their own €440 million counter suit. Following the hearing, PSG released a strongly worded sentence against their former star player.

As reported by RMC, the French club shared, "The club wishes to reiterate that it has done everything possible, for over a year, to reach an amicable solution to allow all parties to move forward, in accordance with the relationship of cooperation and trust that should exist between a club and its player. Several bodies involved in this dispute have also encouraged an amicable settlement, which the club has always sought in good faith."

The press release further continued, "Despite these repeated efforts, Mr. Mbappé has continually attacked the club at every opportunity, including through the proceedings initiated today—a regrettable situation for the player himself, as well as for French football as a whole."

PSG Believes Kylian Mbappe Acted In Bad Faith

The club argued that when Mbappe was sidelined before the 2023-24 season, due to his decision to not renew his contract, both parties had a verbal agreement that the French captain would relinquish his bonuses in order to make a return to the team.

They shared, "Before the court, the club presented evidence showing that the player acted disloyally by concealing for nearly 11 months, between July 2022 and June 2023, his decision not to extend his contract, thereby depriving the club of any possibility of arranging a transfer."

Mbappe's Camp On PSG's claims

The Real Madrid player's camp denied all the claims made by the French club. Furthermore, his team pointed out that PSG never produced any evidence supporting their claims.